Way To Recover: A Gallery Of Dimes Nick Cannon Has Dated Since Divorcing Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon’s Post-Mariah Baes
Divorce is hard. It really is. So often people struggle to get back into the single life. Well, that hasn’t been the case for one Nick Cannon who has been able to really get out there and flourish to his heart’s content in the years since he’s become single. He has new baes, new baby mommas and a whole lot of fine women he’s canoodled with.
Good for him?
It’s amazing that someone so widely clowned on the e-streets is able to do all of this. Pay homage and take a look.
Brittany Bell – Last year Nick and Brittany had a baby together, but their relationship just didn’t work out.
He quickly moved on to Lanisha Cole, the beautiful ageless bae from the Frontin’ video.
In 2015, he was seen out and about with Nicole Murphy, having intimate time and some romantic dates. However, she denied the union ever happened.
Jessica White – In 2016, Nick made a song about his sex life with Jessica White because of course he did.
Heidi Klum – The rumors swirled a bit back that they were canoodling backstage but no one is totally sure.
Sherise Cromwell – This banger dated Nick sometime in 2015, too
Jena Frumes – This Wild’N’Out girl dated Nick towards the end of 2016 and he continued his lucky streak.
Chilli – They shot a video together and had “chemistry” that led to the speculations of their coupledom
The Kelly Twins allegedly got him tatted on their bodies and sparked all sorts of speculation, too