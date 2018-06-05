Knifed Up Kerfuffle: Bernice Burgos Explains Why She Still Works Out After Having Surgical Sorcery

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

For your knifed up information…

Bernice Burgos Explains Working Out After Plastic Surgery

Bangin’ meemaw Bernice Burgos is dispelling a rumor about women who went under the knife. The urban model, 38, is known for posting workout videos on social media showing her toning her (admittedly) fake copious curves.

And when a fan dared ask why women with “fake bodies” still workout, Bernice clapped back and educated them on plastic parts.

“Taking out fat and shaping your f**** body isn’t fake,” said Berniece. “To keep the job I got done you need to work out.”

The more you know…

Bernice previously told “The Breakfast Club” that she got illegal butt enhancements in a basement.

“To be honest—it was in a basement. But she had it set up real nice, it was a house though. It was so many years ago—I did my butt first. It was in the Bronx, it was the first thing I did right after I had my second daughter. So she hooked it up real cute.”

At least she’s honest unlike some many other women out there.

Are you feeling Meemaw Bernice’s admittedly knifed up fit baaaawdy?

Getty Images

