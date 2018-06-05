Damn: Pastor Eaten By Crocodile While Baptizing People In Ethiopia’s Lake Abaya

Image via Getty

Crocodile Kills Paster During Baptism In Lake

No good deed goes unpunished and never has that been more true than in this story.

According to BBC, a pastor Docho Eshete was cleansing souls for the Lord above when the devil came out his hole to f*** s*** up.

“He baptised the first person and he passed on to another one. All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor,” local resident Ketema Kairo told the BBC.

Folks on the scene tried their damnedest to save Eshete by using fishing nets to keep the croc from submerging the holy man completely. No dice. Croc escaped.

Pretty gruesome way to go out. God bless him. R.I.P.