Congratulations: NFL Baller DeSean Jackson Expecting 2nd Seed With GF Kayla Phillips

Kayla Phillips Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for DeSean Jackson and his boo-thang Kayla Phillips. The couple is expecting their second seed together!

As a refresher, DeSean and Kayla have been together since 2015. They documented the beginning of their relationship on camera for the Buccaneer’s star’s reality show, “DeSean Jackson: Home Team” for BET. In the season, Kayla faced some rocky moments being accepted into DeSean’s family after she got pregnant seemingly right away after they met.

It’s safe to say the gorgeous young couple is still going strong! DeSean share Kayla’s bump with fans…

A blessing awaits !! A post shared by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on May 26, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

She’s already 8 months! Hit the flip to see the cute announcement she posted and their other handsome kiddos!