Gushing Grandma Tina Lawson Talks Travels To Paris With Blue Ivy And Double Love From The Twins

Our favorite celebrity mom, Tina Lawson gave up some more details about her recent trip to Paris with granddaughter Blue Ivy.

“We had the best time,” the 64-year-old businesswoman told Us on Saturday, June 2, at the Ladylike luncheon in Beverly Hills. “We did something every day. We went to Disneyland in Paris, we went shopping every day at Galeries Lafayette. She loves that store.”

She noted that the duo “went to the Eiffel Tower every day,” but “not the top.”

“Every day we went to get this donut that she liked, so she’s like, I want to see the Eiffel Tower at this time of the day, but really she just wanted a donut,” Lawson joked.

“It’s a little donut with all these sprinkles,” she added of the treat. “It was terrible, tasted like paper or Styrofoam, but she loved it.”