Mutombo Finger: Jesse Williams Wants Ex-Wife’s $25,000 Monthly Child Support Increase Denied

Jesse Williams Wants Ex’s Child Support Increase Denied

Man, listen.

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife is asking for an increase in his monthly child support payment…a BIG increase.

According to EOnline, Aryn Drake-Lee is asking a judge to put another $25,000 on top of the $50,695 that Williams pays her each month.

Let her tell it, she need this money to make sure that their children can go to college.