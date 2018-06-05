Lil Hu$$y: Kendall Jenner Seen Straddling Bella Hadid’s Teen Brother — But, What Happened To Ben Simmons???

Kendall Jenner Already Sneaking Around On Ben Simmons?

Kendall Winner! The 22-year-old is seemingly out here living her best life. After making headlines for getting close with Tinashe’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons — and supposedly causing their break up –now she’s linked to a new guy. 18-Year-Old Anwar Hadid. TMZ obtained a photo of Kendall straddling the young lad and giving his parisian kisses.

Eyewitnesses tell us Kendall was hangin’ with Anwar at Socialista New York for about 2 hours — kissing, cuddling and drinking with the youngest Hadid sibling the whole time. She ended up heading back to her hotel by herself around 4 AM or so … no Anwar in sight.

Isn’t this interesting???

The messy model had allegedly been seen bicycling with Ben Simmons just the day before…

Page Sixpreviously reported the duo have been secretly going strong for the past few weeks. Welp! Guess they’re not that strong.Thoughts??