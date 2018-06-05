Son-Of-A-Bish: Donald Trump Is Still Mumble Rapping The Words To The National Anthem

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Donald Trump Clearly Doesn’t Know The National Anthem

If you though the original was fie, then wait until you see the sequel!

For the first time since his racist comments toward NFL players for protesting unjust police shootings of Black people, Donald Trump was seen singing the National Anthem in public. Well, mumble rapping

This is no way to represent the red orange, white and blue!

Categories: Bolitics, In White Folks News, News

Comments

