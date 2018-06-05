#Joggers: NeNe So Nasty & So Rudely Shades ‘She By Sheree’ & Sheree Claps Back With THIS
NeNe Leakes Shades Sheree Whitfield
NeNe Leakes isn’t done shading her ex-friend Sheree Whitfield.
As previously reported Sheree slammed NeNe for her digs at her prison bae Tyrone Gilliams and alleged that NeNe was involved in credit card fraud and other nefarious activities.
@neneleakes I am not worried one iota about ur lies or anyone coming to me about what I was able to accomplish hands down, ALONE. I know being the bitter, nasty, jealous. hateful person u r, it may b hard to swallow, so not surprised u would hate and try to discredit. But what else would one expect from a woman who wishes RAPE on another woman! #vile Just know I sleep great at night and am very much at peace with ZERO worries! U on the other hand not so clear! R u still making those large credit card purchases and running up ur cc's then calling them same cards in stolen or lost? How many times have u done that now? #fraud The FEDS may b coming to u! Won’t b long boo! God dont like ugly!! And its so obvious the envy, hate and jealousy u have.. .u "claim" ur mad bcuz 1.U inserted urself in my personal life with your comments/opinions 2. bcuz I didn’t tell you had multiple bugs in ur house??? #girlbye #callOrkin #Twitterfingers #cyberbully u saw me for months but said none about this…even when I confronted u multiple times! So no, WRONG GIRL and WRONG ANALOGY! #BitterBITCH
Now NeNe’s sending some shade Sheree’s way over her clothing line. While promoting her Swaggalicious store’s new opening, she pettily posted about “#joggers” coming to her boutique. Mind you, Sheree dropped that infamous “joggers…spring, summer” line during the RHOA reunion.
“SWAGGALICIOUS opening soon on the beach can you guess where this location is? #JoggersComingSoon,” Nene captioned the post that got a chuckle out of Porsha Williams.
Sheree CLEARLY caught word of the shade and she responded via Twitter about someone going to the Athens swap meet and staying on some people’s brains.
WELP!
NeNe’s since responded, hit the flip.
NeNe has no time for “bitter Betty.”