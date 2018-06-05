NeNe Leakes Shades Sheree Whitfield

NeNe Leakes isn’t done shading her ex-friend Sheree Whitfield.

As previously reported Sheree slammed NeNe for her digs at her prison bae Tyrone Gilliams and alleged that NeNe was involved in credit card fraud and other nefarious activities.

Now NeNe’s sending some shade Sheree’s way over her clothing line. While promoting her Swaggalicious store’s new opening, she pettily posted about “#joggers” coming to her boutique. Mind you, Sheree dropped that infamous “joggers…spring, summer” line during the RHOA reunion.

“SWAGGALICIOUS opening soon on the beach can you guess where this location is? #JoggersComingSoon,” Nene captioned the post that got a chuckle out of Porsha Williams.

Sheree CLEARLY caught word of the shade and she responded via Twitter about someone going to the Athens swap meet and staying on some people’s brains.

Duhhhh, Athens swapmeet on Saturdays! #buyerbeware — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) June 5, 2018

WELP!

NeNe’s since responded, hit the flip.