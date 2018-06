Image via BET

DreamDoll Appears On “I’ll Apologize Later” With Mouse Jones

BET has launched a visual podcast called “I’ll Apologize Later” with host Mouse Jones.

This week’s episode features Love & Hip-Hop’s DreamDoll. The pair talk about Drake, his beef with Pusha T and how sex appeal is important in music.

