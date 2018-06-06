Kofi Siriboe Releases A Mental Health Short Film & Reveals He’s Silently Battling THIS

Someone we actually like…

Kofi Siriboe Releases “WTF Is Mental Health?” Short Documentary

“Queen Sugar” star Kofi Siriboe is more than just a sex symbol, he’s a mental health advocate who’s doing his part to bring attention to it in the black community.

The actor/filmmaker has released his “WTF Is Mental Health” documentary exclusively to The Huffington Post that examines seven people who discuss the challenges and stigmas they’ve faced surrounding mental health.

“Everybody doesn’t have that language and doesn’t understand that there is a community or world out there of people who are dealing with similar things, so I really want to explore what it is and what it means to us,” Siriboe said to The Huff Post. “A lot of our project is just asking questions, and I think with the questions they’re able to give us answers and able to define these definitions for ourself rather than what we’re accustomed to being told.”

The 24-year-old actor also told the HuffPo that the documentary’s a follow-up to a short film he made titled “Jump” that he created after a mentor and big brother figure died by suicide. Siriboe also revealed that he too suffers from mental health issues and struggled with anxiety and depression that he “couldn’t shake” even as he became increasingly more successful.

“I didn’t really have the language, but I think it’s a mixture of anxiety, it’s a mixture of depression, it’s a mixture of general unease,” said Siriboe. “Also sometimes, it’s just feeling isolated.”

Very brave of him to share that and to share this short documentary on a topic that’s undermined in the black community. We applaud you Kofi!

Watch ‘WTF Is Mental Health?” below.

