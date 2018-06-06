Muscle Mane: Gucci Mane’s ‘So Icy’ Summer Baaawdy Is Making Women Wish They Were Keyshia Ka’Oir

Gucci Mane Shows Off His Abs

It’s no secret that Gucci Mane’s in great shape but the “So Icy” rapper is flaunting his fit frame more than ever. Gucci’s apparently been in the gym prepping for summer 2018 and it looks like his hard work’s paying off.

“They call me Fiji,” he captioned a photo of his “Burrtifully” chiseled baaawdy.

My friends call me Fiji 💧 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 23, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

People now can’t stop calling Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir a “lucky woman” especially under pics like this where Gucci tells fans to call him “Trap God a.k.a Adonis.”

TrapGod aka Adonis 💪🏿🏹💰 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 28, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Can you believe this is how Gucci used to look???

More Muscle Gucci Mane on the flip.