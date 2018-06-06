Muscle Mane: Gucci Mane’s ‘So Icy’ Summer Baaawdy Is Making Women Wish They Were Keyshia Ka’Oir

- By Bossip Staff
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Gucci Mane Shows Off His Abs

It’s no secret that Gucci Mane’s in great shape but the “So Icy” rapper is flaunting his fit frame more than ever. Gucci’s apparently been in the gym prepping for summer 2018 and it looks like his hard work’s paying off.

“They call me Fiji,” he captioned a photo of his “Burrtifully” chiseled baaawdy.

My friends call me Fiji 💧

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

People now can’t stop calling Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir a “lucky woman” especially under pics like this where Gucci tells fans to call him “Trap God a.k.a Adonis.”

TrapGod aka Adonis 💪🏿🏹💰

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Can you believe this is how Gucci used to look???

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

More Muscle Gucci Mane on the flip.

You can hate or participate it’s Wizop!

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Caption this

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

#EvilGenius album soon come! Who Ready???

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

🏹 No Cap I Graduated From The Trap

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Looking Like I Hit A Lick 💪🏿

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Vegas Nights

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

    Mood

    A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

    TrapGod #OnGod #EvilGenius

    A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

    Call me Guccimane or Adonis the TrapGod

    A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

    #Mood

    A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

    Kev Get yo ass out me & my wife pic 😂

    A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

    I got the best man eva !!

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

