Muscle Mane: Gucci Mane’s ‘So Icy’ Summer Baaawdy Is Making Women Wish They Were Keyshia Ka’Oir
- By Bossip Staff
Gucci Mane Shows Off His Abs
It’s no secret that Gucci Mane’s in great shape but the “So Icy” rapper is flaunting his fit frame more than ever. Gucci’s apparently been in the gym prepping for summer 2018 and it looks like his hard work’s paying off.
“They call me Fiji,” he captioned a photo of his “Burrtifully” chiseled baaawdy.
People now can’t stop calling Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir a “lucky woman” especially under pics like this where Gucci tells fans to call him “Trap God a.k.a Adonis.”
Can you believe this is how Gucci used to look???
