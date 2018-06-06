A Lil’ Positivity: The Young Entrepreneurs Of Atlanta Foundation Launches “The Hangout” Speaker Series At Google Fiber ATL

Hundreds of millennial entrepreneurs and young professionals gathered at Atlanta’s Google Fiber Headquarters for the launch of “The Hangout” Speaker Series presented by the Young Entrepreneurs of Atlanta Foundation in partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“The Hangout ” Speaker Series is a new concept of the Young Entrepreneurs of Atlanta Foundation to engage notable influencers and fresh dialogue around “Entrepreneurship at The Intersection of Culture, Community, and Cool”. “The Hangout” featured a power-packed panel of the city’s most influential trailblazers including Anderson Duncan (General Manager, Handpicked Atlanta & Founder, Lumary Candles), David Leeks (Co-founder, Street Execs),

K. Botchey (vh1’s LHHATL & Founder, PartyPowerPurpose), Su Solo (Media Correspondent, Baller Alert) and Kadeem Dunwell (Founder, Young Entrepreneurs of Atlanta Foundation).

Attendees participated in curated brand experience and networking mixer featuring music by DJ Milhouse and DJ Ace Star, food-by-the-bite prepared by Chef Kodak, complimentary cocktail tasting courtesy of Bomade Lemonade Vodka and Goza Tequila along with an cold dessert bar by McCoughtry’s Ice Cream.