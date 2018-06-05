Rihanna Showed Up To The ‘Ocean’s 8’ Premiere Red Carpet Looking Scrumptious [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Rihanna Stuns At “Ocean’s 8” Premiere

We’re all gonna get an eyeful of Rihanna’s most recent effort on the silver screen, “Ocean’s 8.” The comedy heist film hits theaters this weekend, so naturally the movie’s stars descended on NYC for a big premiere event.

Rihanna shocked no one by shutting it down in a purple metalling number,

and effortlessly stood out among the cast of gorgeous co-stars for the ladies’ ensemble flick.

Hit the flip for more Rih, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Dascha Polanco, and more…

Getty

attends “Ocean’s 8” World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the world premiere of “Ocean’s 8” at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Of course, Rih wasn’t the only star in attendance. Costar Cate Blanchett came through in a multicolored number.

And the film’s lead Sandra Bullock made a stunning appearance on the carpet as well.

Dascha Polanco was on the scene in a yellow ensemble…

But did Rih kill this look, or nah?

Comments

