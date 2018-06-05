Rihanna Showed Up To The ‘Ocean’s 8’ Premiere Red Carpet Looking Scrumptious [Photos]

Rihanna Stuns At “Ocean’s 8” Premiere

We’re all gonna get an eyeful of Rihanna’s most recent effort on the silver screen, “Ocean’s 8.” The comedy heist film hits theaters this weekend, so naturally the movie’s stars descended on NYC for a big premiere event.

Rihanna shocked no one by shutting it down in a purple metalling number,

and effortlessly stood out among the cast of gorgeous co-stars for the ladies’ ensemble flick.

Hit the flip for more Rih, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Dascha Polanco, and more…

Getty