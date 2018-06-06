SMH: Raw Bodycam Footage Shows Georgia Pig Officer Purposely Hitting A Suspect With His Squad Car [Video]

According to Atlanta NBC affiliate, 11 Alive, Athens-Clark County officer Taylor Saulters was fired from his position following an investigation into the incident above.

Apparently, he and his partner spotted an individual wanted for felony warrants while out patrolling. When his partner got out of the cruiser to approach the man, he took off on foot. While his partner gave chase on foot, Saulters chose to run the suspect down with his car — literally.

The suspect only sustained mild cuts and bruises and was charged with probation violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was treated and sent along to jail.

Getty/YouTube