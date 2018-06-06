No More Parties In WY: Kanye’s Listening Party Site Bans Negroes Rappers From The Premises

Ranch That Hosted Kanye’s Listening Party Bans Rappers From Property

Kanye West took his energy and his business to Jackson Hole, Wyoming — an area known NOT to have a large Black presence. In a completely not shocking turn of events, it seems the community wasn’t too happy to have ‘Ye and his “kind” being all loud and happy and isht on their turf.

According to The Blast, venue owner Jane Golliher says there’s no way she’s having any more rappers throw events on her property.

The woman, who owns and operates the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, Wyoming where Kanye flew out 400 of his friends, associates, and members of the media for his “‘Ye” listening bash, claims that the event was the most confusing thing she’s ever been a part of.

She says that Kanye’s event was originally supposed to be held indoors, but the rapper changing his mind “every 30 minutes” eventually that led to the speakers being carted outside and music blasted at extensively high decibels, causing near-instant calls and complaints from nearby lodges. Kanye also reportedly claimed that the event would wrap up around 10 pm…but he didn’t actually get started until 9:30 pm, and violated the noise ordinance in the area.

Either way, Jane Golliher claims she has no beef with Kanye, but wishes she had charged the rapper $50,000 or more to have the event in her space and insists that no more rappers will be holding anything on her land. She says she’s open to a “day concert” that falls in line with noise levels, and only features “good music.”

There’s that middle America ‘Ye loves so much. We guess he can forget about having any more events out in those peaceful white mountains…

