Good Googly Moogly: Draya Michele Flosses That Fine Azz Frame Yet Again… For Your Viewing Pleasure
Draya Michele Drops More Thirst Traps For Your Viewing Pleasure
Draya has never been shy about showing off her stuffs… And this week she got it crackin’ in lingerie.
You likey? Hit the flip to see some more!
Is it really every man’s fantasy to have a girl like who looks like this and also plays video games?
Draya also did a lil humble brag about taking a break from the gym for nearly two weeks — but her toned abs seem none the worse for it!
The last day in Montenegro was like the last day of summer camp. We sang songs, took shots, there was no cattiness. Just a big group a fun girls!!! Thanks forever @revolve this kiss is for @chaneliman @nickaylarivera @cococuenco @oliviaculpo @victoriajustice @themadgrace @yoventura @nabillanew @diipakhosla @badgalrara_ @susanyi #revolvearoundtheworld
If you’re wondering why she’s been out the gym so long it’s because Draya went to a Revolve retreat in Montenegro where she was flossin’ that bawwwwwdy in bikinis alongside supermodels and other influential beauties.
Draya was wearing ‘fits from her Fine A** Girls line on her trip as well.
I wanted to show you guys the new @fineassgirls.official collection. First, I was inspired by my favorite pair of sweatpants by @vetements_official that I bought for $750. Now, I wanted to make a similar pair, not a cheaper pair….. so i made the highest quality version I could in the USA …. I designed 5 other pieces around these sweats to mix and match. I seen some of you concerned about the price. I just needed to explain $90 sweatpants and I hope you add them to your collection and love the pieces as much as I do. This is also a limited run of products. Xo -Draya
Definitely can’t knock her hustle