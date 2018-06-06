Naturally Bangin’: Issa Bae’s Captivates Cosmopolitan With Her Kinked And Coiled Crown

Issa Rae Showcases Gorgeous Natural Hair Styles In Cosmopolitan Issue

YES Issa! Keep killing the game with all your black girl magic!

We hope you feel as good as @IssaRae looks in her @Cosmopolitan spread today ✨ (📷: cosmo) pic.twitter.com/ZN0oLhwIhE — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) June 6, 2018

If you missed it — Issa Rae is being featured in the newest issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine — and don’t expect to see any lacefront looks or Euro-strands! She’s bringing her broad range of natural textured looks to the zine — and might we say SLAYING it while she does it!

The secret behind Issa’s flawless looks is Felicia Leatherwood — her LA based stylist who proudly posted her latest masterpieces for the gram.

Which look is YOUR fave?