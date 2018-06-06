Naturally Bangin’: Issa Bae’s Captivates Cosmopolitan With Her Kinked And Coiled Crown
YES Issa! Keep killing the game with all your black girl magic!
If you missed it — Issa Rae is being featured in the newest issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine — and don’t expect to see any lacefront looks or Euro-strands! She’s bringing her broad range of natural textured looks to the zine — and might we say SLAYING it while she does it!
The secret behind Issa’s flawless looks is Felicia Leatherwood — her LA based stylist who proudly posted her latest masterpieces for the gram.
Another one of my favorite shoot with @issarae for @cosmopolitan #magazine #hairbyfelicialeatherwood ~ assisted by @styledxr ~ Wardrobe styling by @jasonrembert ~ assisted by @shameelahhicks. #beautyandfashion #sheoutherekillinit #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #naturalbeauty #naturalhaircommunity #celebritieswithnaturalhair. SWIPE LEFT ⬅️
Which look is YOUR fave?