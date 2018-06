Hate it or love it?!

IHOP Changes Name To IHOB

IHOP is announcing a major change. The International House of Pancakes announced Tuesday that it’s changing its name to IHOB but decline to provide further details.

The restaurant chain will make an official announcement June 11.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

There’s speculation that IHOB stands for International House of Breakfast, Biscuits or Bacon.