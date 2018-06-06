Still Not Enough: Here’s What Happened When Spice Apologized For Her Body-Shaming Of Tokyo Vanity
It’s officially the most horrific situation I’ve watched on TV. I’m so disappointed in myself for doing the exact same thing I promised myself that I wouldn’t do. Watching back Myself fighting on Tv has left me with deep despondency. Even tho I heard that disrespectful remarks was passed about me behind my back. Leaving me to think she was throwing shade i said I’m gonna throw the whole tree when I met her. With that being said It still doesn’t justify the fact that I was so wrong to comment on her weight. While I honestly feel like there’s also some cultural diversity conflict in this situation because we don’t really take the fat shaming so serious on my side of the world. I also have to realize that I’m not in my regular surroundings . My mother and sisters are Voluptuous women and I joke with them daily about their weight likewise they do to me. I’m less than 200 pound and people still call me fat every and it’s just the norm for me to say that to people. However I now realize that I’ve offended many people and even tho me and Tokyo have put our differences aside. I still want to take this time out to apologize to Tokyo again and to also apologize to whom I offended. With that being said big up to all my #smurfettes 💙💙💙 Mi and unu done know how the thing set. How I perform with Fat women on stage, how I refer to my dancers as the mawga one and the fat one, how I’ve done #SlimVrsFluffy song with Pamputtae etc but they’ll figure me out soon enough #Queenofdancehall LOVE YOU ALL
Spice Apologizes To Tokyo
Twitter spent all day yesterday dragging Spice and reading her for trash juice. Why? Because she had the nerve to hop on TV and body shame Tokyo Vanity. Body shaming is pretty wrong in general, but Twitter was doubly angry because they love Tokyo so much. Spice watched the episode back and felt the need to apologize, but it might not have been enough in some people’s eyes.
Twitter was still coming for that a$$ and destroying her for her comments. Take a look…and see if ANYone forgave her.