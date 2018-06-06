Still Not Enough: Here’s What Happened When Spice Apologized For Her Body-Shaming Of Tokyo Vanity

Spice Apologizes To Tokyo

Twitter spent all day yesterday dragging Spice and reading her for trash juice. Why? Because she had the nerve to hop on TV and body shame Tokyo Vanity. Body shaming is pretty wrong in general, but Twitter was doubly angry because they love Tokyo so much. Spice watched the episode back and felt the need to apologize, but it might not have been enough in some people’s eyes.

Spice cussed Tokyo like a shady ass Jamaican woman would. I have no problems with it. I don’t expect anyone on that TV show to behave properly. That’s why I watch it. It’s entertaining. Y’all gotta chill with selective pretend political correctness. — YT: ChendGolden TV 🇬🇩 (@ChendGolden) June 6, 2018

Twitter was still coming for that a$$ and destroying her for her comments. Take a look…and see if ANYone forgave her.