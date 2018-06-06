‘Power’ Of Art: Lala And Naturi Naughton Talk Emotional Day They Had To Bury Murdered “Raina”

Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Bennett Raglin/WireImage/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lala And Naturi Talk Emotional Power Scene Depicting Raina’s Funeral

Our Twitter TL was blowing UP the night that Starz aired the episode of 50 Cent’s POWER in which Ghost’s 11-year-old daughter, Raina, was murdered.

As distraught as the viewing audience was, the actors who had to lay their beloved Raina to rest was just as difficult according to PageSix.

Lala Anthony and Naturi Naughton both spoke about how emotional and difficult it was to play in a scene about a child’s funeral.

La La Anthony, who plays LaKeisha Grant on the Starz show, told us of the burial for an 11-year-old character, “You are in there, and your emotions are running high — as a mom, you are feeling a way. I am looking at the eulogy of a young child, and that is not something you see often for children, thank God. Even on set, the vibe was just different.”

The scene had a particular resonance for Naturi due to the new stage of life that she had just entered.

Meanwhile, co-star Naturi Naughton said, “For me, being a new mother, I can’t even fathom or imagine losing a child. So doing scenes like that, you do have to pull from your real emotions in order to tap in, which acting is all about.” She added, “Some people in the real world are dealing with death, gun violence, children dying and funerals. Innocent young people are dying every day. This show touches on things that are happening in the world.”

R.I.P., Raina.