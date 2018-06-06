Exclusive: Will You Be Wearing? “Basketball Wives” Evelyn Lozada Launches Skincare & Jewelry Line

Basketball Wives Star Drops “CALO Skincare” Range & “The Evelyn Lozada Jewelry Collection”

Reality star Evelyn Lozada is making a foray into the beauty space with a new jewelry and skincare line.

“The Evelyn Lozada Jewelry Collection” features both rings and earrings in rose gold and gold tones and accented with Swarovski crystals and butterfly and flower designs. The collection, which is priced from $45 to $58 and is available on evelynlozada.com.

“Now what girl doesn’t like earrings,” Lozada told us. “They’re hoops with his a little flair.”

Lozada said when she rolled out the jewelry line two weeks ago, the response was so massive that her website crashed. Fans are now pre-ordering the items.

The “Basketball Wives” star said she was inspired to launch the jewelry line following the response her hoop earrings got on the reality show and went a step further with her “CALO Skincare” line after fans constantly asked her about how she took care of herself.

“I really feel like women deserve to feel and look their best,” Lozada said. “I wanted a product to make your skin look brighter, but also natural.”

Set to launch later this summer, CALO Skincare consists of an exfoliating cleanser ($45) and a face mask ($35) and both of the products are all natural, Lozada said. Lozada said she named the skincare line after her grandfather, Roberto Santiago Calo whom she was recently reunited with after searching for him for all of her life.

“The product is very gentle,” Lozada said. “No parabens, no artificial dye and fragrance-free. It’s very, very simple.”

Besides her business endeavors, the mom of two also has a new book coming out, “The Inner Circle,” which is set to hit shelves next summer. Lozada said all of her work off-screen is designed to empower women.

“I just really want them to feel good,” Lozada said. “I want them to feel beautiful, that’s my goal. I feel like you being self-confident is a great attribute to have- and I know some of us sometimes are insecure. I just want you to feel beautiful about yourself.”