Rappa Ternt Actor: YG And Danny Brown Set To Appear In ‘White Boy Rick’ Film With Matthew McConaughey
Danny Brown And YG To Act In Upcoming Crime Drama
YG and Danny Brown are taking their talents from rapping onto the big screen.
Both musicians are featured in a trailer that was shared on Tuesday for the upcoming crime drama White Boy Rick. The film tells the story of a teenage FBI informant-turned-cocaine dealer in Detroit by the name of Richard Wershe Jr.
From the looks of the trailer, the film, directed by Yann Demange, follows Wershe’s rise and fall in the drug trade. YG’s character is a member of the Curry Brothers, the gang with which Wershe was embedded. As of now, Danny Brown plays a currently undisclosed role, but in the trailer, appears to be the character with his back to the camera in the trailer that says the line, “We gettin’ money,” followed by his signature high-pitched cackle. Also starring in the film is Matthew McConaughey, who will appear as Wershe’s father.