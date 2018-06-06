#LHHATL Preciousness: Jessica Dime Gives Birth To A Baby Girl
- By Bossip Staff
Jessica Dime Gives Birth
Jessica Dime is the proud parent of a baby girl.
The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star and her basketball player boo Shawne Williams apparently welcomed their first child and quietly announced her birth on Instagram stories.
“My 💜” Jessica captioned a video of her baby girl rocking unicorn slippers and sitting in a baby swing.
How precious. We’re sure the secrecy around the baby is because they plan to reveal their bundle of joy on #LHHATL.
Congrats to Dime and Shawne!