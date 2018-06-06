#LHHATL Preciousness: Jessica Dime Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
☁️👼🏽☁️ PHOTO BY: @fbstudios

A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on

Congratulations!

Jessica Dime Gives Birth

Jessica Dime is the proud parent of a baby girl.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star and her basketball player boo Shawne Williams apparently welcomed their first child and quietly announced her birth on Instagram stories.

“My 💜” Jessica captioned a video of her baby girl rocking unicorn slippers and sitting in a baby swing.

How precious. We’re sure the secrecy around the baby is because they plan to reveal their bundle of joy on #LHHATL.

✝️❤️😇= Prosperity

A post shared by Shawne Williams (@shawne_williams1) on

Congrats to Dime and Shawne!

