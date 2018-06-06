Mini Me: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Wanting Swirly Daughter Ariah To Have Brown Skin And Brown Eyes
Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Praying On Daughter’s Brown Skin
When having children, how they will look is almost always hard to predict, especially when your partner looks SO different. That must’ve been what Tamera Mowry-Housley went through when she was expecting her second seed, Ariah. She tells folks on The Real Daytime that she wanted Ariah to be a mini version of her so bad. Adrienne chimes in she even prayed on it.
Tamera: “This is “The Real” so I’m going to be honest. I really wanted Ariah to really look like me. Like, everything. Everything. I think she has my skin color and my eye color.”
Adrienne: “You prayed for that! I remember! She was like ‘Lord, let her be brown. Let her have black hair.’
Tamera: But she has a big head. Adam has a biiiiig head. But I love Adam’s big head.
Adrienne: She’ll grow into it.
Loni: Let me tell y’all. I was there at the birth and I love me some Ariah so do not take this personally Ariah, when you see this when you’re 18-years-old. Ariah was 10 pounds and one ounce. And when I tell you that head…I thought her head was 9 pounds.
Tamera: You guys…and recently, it was like two days ago, Ariah came down the stairs and what did you say Loni?
Loni: Ooo she look like her daddy.
Hilarious! Here is Tamera and her two kiddos. Ariah does favor her mama. Prayer works!
Aren’t they cute? More of Tamera and Ariah after the flip.
Here’s the full clip of their conversation: