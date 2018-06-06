WELP: Iman Shumpert Confirms That He Gave Teyana Taylor A ‘Hit List’ That Included Drake’s Alleged OVO Offspring Carrier

Rumor Control…

Iman Shumpert Speaks On Sophie Brussaux Rumors

Iman Shumpert is once again speaking on his dealings with the woman who allegedly had Drake’s son. As previously reported Iman confirmed that while yes, he “interacted” with Sophie Brussaux, the adult film star whose believed to be Drake’s baby’s mother, their involvement happened waaaay before he married Teyana Taylor.

Iman’s now doubling down on his claims on The Breakfast Club and telling Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that he met Sophie Brussaux a loooong time ago.

Interestingly enough his wife Teyana popped up on the show right after he made the admission.

“My interactions with her was a long time ago, I ain’t saying I smashed,” said Iman. “I’m just saying my interactions with her were a long time ago.”

He also told the hosts that he decided to respond because he was tired of ignoring have his name brought up in rumors.

Teyana also told The Breakfast Club that if Iman had cheated on her he’d be dead, and he jokingly told the hosts they were “bogus” for not telling him his wife was coming to the station.

“Mind you half of these rumors come from his f****d up past, even with the other rumors and s***, it’s all these old a** pictures,” said Teyana. “That n*** would’ve been dead, I got his location and everything.” “Clearly you knew, [she (Teyana) was coming],” said Iman. “Y’all bogus as hell.”

See more of Iman speaking on Sophie Brussaux and telling Angela Yee an interesting story about his “hit list.”