Bye, B!t¢h: Rape Apologist Judge Loses His Job After Only Sentencing Stanford Swimmer To 6 Months

Judge Aaron Persky Likely To Be Recalled After Light Rape Sentence

Remember that piece of s#!t judge who only sentenced a convicted rapist to 6 months in prison? Well, the folks in California remember him and they are holding his feet to the muthaf***in fire.

According to CNN, voters have spoken and they want Aaron Persky recalled from his seat on the bench as they feel he is unfit to remain a judge.

Only about 81% of all precincts have reported but at this time 60% of voters want him gone and and inexplicable 40% believe this azzhole should keep his job.

The recall is historic because it will be the very first time a sitting judge has been recalled in Cali since 1932

It comes as no shock that Persky thinks that a recall is “dangerous”

“I think generally judges should accept criticism,” Persky said. “They should accept responsibility for rulings. But when it gets to the step of a recall — actually recalling a judge primarily based on one decision — that, for me, is a step too far. “That’s why I’ve chosen to speak out because I think it threatens the independence of judges in California and perhaps even the nation.”

The audacity. This guy is lucky there is no way that he can be jailed for such an egregious ruling of 6 months for rape.