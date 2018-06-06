Bad Gyal Back: Fenty Fans Are Getting Not One…But TWO New Rihanna Albums Very Soon

Rihanna Reportedly Wrapped Up Double Disc Album

The Navy has been anticipating this for over two years, since Rihanna blazed the charts with Anti. New music is almost upon us. A source close to Rihanna exclusively tells BOSSIP that Rihanna has wrapped up her latest project already and it should drop very soon! Apparently, Rihanna is ready to blow away sound scan with a DOUBLE DISC of hits.

Rihanna rocks a Buju Banton shirt while a Rihanna and Buju track is suddenly registered on ASCAP. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wyoe7klUNq — Ms. O (@Fabulousity201) May 24, 2017

In April, Metro reported from a source:

“Rihanna wasn’t happy with how her last album performed – even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops. “She’s currently recording two albums – one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks – and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won’t mesh well on the same album.”

Last month, the Anti singer didn’t name any features or producers on the project, but the publication confirmed the sound she’s been working on. Maybe this is how the experimental part of the double album will sound?

“She plans to make a reggae album,” wrote Vogue. “Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man.”

Are you ready for new Rihanna chunes to drop this summer?