SMH: Arizona Police Brutally Pummel, Knock Out Non-Combative Man Cold In Released Footage

Mesa Police Officers On Paid Leave After Brutalizing Suspect

Criminals on paid leave…

The Mesa police department has release disturbing footage this week of Robert Johnson, 33, being jumped by a gang of cops and knocked out cold. The man wasn’t being combative at all. After being punched a dozen times in the face, the video shows an officer shoving the man’s head into the floor after other officers handcuffed him and zip-tied his feet. they then place something over his head.

* WARNING – THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC

All of this over “disorderly conduct”?

Reportedly the man was being arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and hindering after the May 23 incident. Mesa police also arrested Erick Reyes, 20, who was with Johnson the night of the incident, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to AZ Central, Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista said Tuesday the man didn’t follow officers’ orders to sit down but that the use of force didn’t appear to be necessary based on his initial review of the footage.

The matter is being investigated, he said. Four officers, who have not been identified, are on leave pending the investigation results, the chief said.

“I don’t feel that our officers were at their best,” Batista said. “I don’t feel this situation needed to go the way that it went.”

The officer have not yet been identified by name and are reportedly on paid leave while this is investigated. SAD.