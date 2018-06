(VLADTV)

Us rap fans are in heaven with good slices of beef. The Meek Mill and Drake beef was hogwash, Nicki ducked the hell out of Remy and went hard on the Lil Kim back in the day. So, this Push & Drake is the real deal and we all want to relish in it. Talking to Vlad TV, Brand Nubian Lord Jamar give his insightful opinion on the feud.