Deeper Than Peng, Bruv: Julie Adenuga Talks To Jorja Smith About Her Album ‘Lost And Found’, Pretty Privilege And More [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Jorja Smith Beats1 Interview With Julie Adenuga

Yes. Jorja Smith is fine. AF. But don’t get it twisted for a single second. She’s an artist way before she’s a double-tap fave on the TL.

Jorja’s debut album, Lost And Found, is set to drop this Friday and ahead of its release the British chanteuse sat down with Beats1 host Julie Adenuga to talk about her journey to this point.

If you are unfamiliar with Jorja’s music he highly suggest you get involved via your preferred streaming service.

If you’d like to see more of Jorja, we highly suggest you flip the page…

different cities ❤

A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on

🌺🌸🌷🌹💐

A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on

💛🖤💛🖤

A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on

mood 🥂

A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    There were some serious snacks out at @afropunk

    A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1646040/deeper-than-peng-bruv-julie-adenuga-talks-to-jorja-smith-about-her-album-pretty-privilege-and-more-video-43081/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Bangers, For the Fellas, For the Ladies

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus