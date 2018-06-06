Breakdown By Colby Colby Of His Relationship With Yeezy “I Miss The Old Kanye” Podcast [Video-Listen]

(Colby Colb)

The game has been turned around, but Colby Colb has been around since it was right side up. Breaking down the longevity of Colby’s relationship with Yeezy on his podcast (tiny.cc/backstorypodcastcolby), we find out things we never knew and points of view untouched in mainstream media in “I Miss The Old Kanye.”

Turn the pages for more of Colby at the listening puarty…

tiny.cc/backstorypodcastcolby