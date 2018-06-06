Breakdown By Colby Colby Of His Relationship With Yeezy “I Miss The Old Kanye” Podcast [Video-Listen]

The game has been turned around, but Colby Colb has been around since it was right side up. Breaking down the longevity of Colby’s relationship with Yeezy on his podcast (tiny.cc/backstorypodcastcolby), we find out things we never knew and points of view untouched in mainstream media in “I Miss The Old Kanye.”

A rappers rapper @kingpush got a gem right now #daytona

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

Catching up with @nas waiting to hear this album tonight in addition to #kanyewest

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

Chris Rock set things off with a few jokes #kanyewest #wyoming

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

He was feeling it tonight.

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

More from last nights #ye event in #Wyoming @kanyewest

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

@kanyewest celebrating with 2 Chainz and Designer

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

