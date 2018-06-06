For The Roesbuds: Amber Rose Releases Her ‘Heaux’-Friendly Fashion Nova Collection

Muva, may I…..

Amber Rose’s Fashion Nova Collection

Amber Rose is bringing her sex-positive/slut walk endorsing stance to a popular brand. Amber Rose’s ‘Amber Rose X Fashion Nova’ collection is officially live and includes purses, swimsuits, bodysuits and sets with words like “hoe”…

and “slut” written on them.

Amber’s collection is causing a 30% off sale.

Amber is also still promoting her Slut Walk that takes place October 6 in L.A.

Are you ready to “strike a rose” with Amber Rose???

More of Muva’s collection on the flip.