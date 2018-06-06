For The Roesbuds: Amber Rose Releases Her ‘Heaux’-Friendly Fashion Nova Collection
Amber Rose’s Fashion Nova Collection
Amber Rose is bringing her sex-positive/slut walk endorsing stance to a popular brand. Amber Rose’s ‘Amber Rose X Fashion Nova’ collection is officially live and includes purses, swimsuits, bodysuits and sets with words like “hoe”…
and “slut” written on them.
Amber’s collection is causing a 30% off sale.
Amber is also still promoting her Slut Walk that takes place October 6 in L.A.
SLUTWALK 2018: October 6th, 2018 🌹 The wait is over! Join me for the 4th annual SlutWalk at Pershing Square in DTLA and get your applications in to reserve your spot as an Intern, Vendor or Sponsor by heading to the “Get Involved” section of www.amberroseslutwalk.com // I cant wait to see all of my Rosebuds 😍 #arsw18
Are you ready to “strike a rose” with Amber Rose???
More of Muva’s collection on the flip.