For The Roesbuds: Amber Rose Releases Her ‘Heaux’-Friendly Fashion Nova Collection

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

Muva, may I…..

Amber Rose’s Fashion Nova Collection

Amber Rose is bringing her sex-positive/slut walk endorsing stance to a popular brand. Amber Rose’s ‘Amber Rose X Fashion Nova’ collection is officially live and includes purses, swimsuits, bodysuits and sets with words like “hoe”…

and “slut” written on them.

Amber’s collection is causing a 30% off sale.

Amber is also still promoting her Slut Walk that takes place October 6 in L.A.

Are you ready to “strike a rose” with Amber Rose???

AMBER ROSE X @FASHIONNOVA … Coming Soon🔥

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

More of Muva’s collection on the flip.

Rocky Balhoea 🥊 @fashionnova

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus