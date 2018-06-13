All Hands On Deck: A Gallery Of Reasons NBA Ballers Can’t Get Enough Of Tinashe

Life’s crazy, ain’t it A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

Tinashe Is Bae

Tinashe has been all up in the news as of late. She reportedly got dumped by Ben Simmons a few weeks ago and has apparently moved on to Blake Griffin. She’s quite the hot date that ballers and celebrities are dying to be with. Want to know why? Well, it’s obvious. She’s fine as hell.

Sin City 😈 A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Jun 3, 2018 at 12:37am PDT

Take a look and enjoy. And see why everyone is hopping on the Tinashe train.