All Hands On Deck: A Gallery Of Reasons NBA Ballers Can’t Get Enough Of Tinashe

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

Life’s crazy, ain’t it

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Tinashe Is Bae

Tinashe has been all up in the news as of late. She reportedly got dumped by Ben Simmons a few weeks ago and has apparently moved on to Blake Griffin. She’s quite the hot date that ballers and celebrities are dying to be with. Want to know why? Well, it’s obvious. She’s fine as hell.

Sin City 😈

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Take a look and enjoy. And see why everyone is hopping on the Tinashe train.

Keep that same energy ⚡️

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

I set the bar, I’m the fuckin bar

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Ready for summer 💦

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

You know you belong right here inside my arms

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

🌴🧡

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Don’t stop looking at me

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

    Continue Slideshow

    What’s ur favorite song on Joyride?

    A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

    New album, new hair 💇🏽‍♀️ #joyride

    A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus