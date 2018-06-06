Congratulations! Xscape To Be Honored With The ASCAP Golden Note Award At The 2018 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosts its 31st annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. ASCAP will recognize its top rhythm & soul songwriters and publishers of 2017 and honor the popular 90s R&B group Xscape with the ASCAP Golden Note Award.

Confirmed talent in attendance include Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott), Jermaine Dupri, Offset (the Migos), Takeoff (the Migos), Tank, Dej Loaf, Cortez Vaughn, Supa Dups, Dwayne Wiggins (Tony Toni Tone), Ernest Isley, PartyNextDoor, Jeremih, JJ Hairston, Jeremy Reeves (the Stereotypes), Ray McCullough (the Stereotypes), Kelly Price, MC Lyte, Shy Glizzy, Melanie Fiona, Mike Will Made It, Priscilla Renea, PnB Rock, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Sevyn Streeter, Timbaland, Tye Tribbett, Ray Chew and Mark Pitts.

The annual Music Awards will take place on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 8pm at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.