Queen THICConcé & Her 999-Year-Old Hubs Opened OTR II With Dazzling Sets, Great Value Twins & Spicy Twerks

JAY-Z forgot where he was and grabbed Bey's boob by mistake while performing. 😂 #OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/AxNsxZe915 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 6, 2018

Queen Bey & Jay’s OTR II Opener Shatters Twitter

We haven’t even fully recovered from Queen Slayyyoncé’s legendary Beychella set and she’s already back for our wigs, souls and coins based on the dazzling OTR II Tour opener in the U.K. (alongside 999-year-old husband Jay Z) where she SHOWED OWT, revealed the twins (before we were told they weren’t really her twins) and shattered the whole entire internet.

