Leslie Jones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tracy McGrady & More Added To CC Sabathia Celebrity Softball Game Roster

Participants include CC Sabathia, Fat Joe, Leslie Jones, Mariano Rivera, Tracy McGrady, Giancarlo Stanton, Jen Selter, Dascha Polanco, Tiki Barber, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Michael Rapaport, Amar’e Stoudemire, Victor Cruz, Armando Riesco, The Kid Mero, Desus Nice, Quincy Enunwa, Jorge & Laura Posada, David Diehl, Charles Oakley, Sharlee Jeter, Johnny Damon and more…

CC Sabathia will host a Celebrity Softball Game on Thursday, June 28 at 6:30 pm at Yankee Stadium. All proceeds from the event benefit the PitCCh In Foundation and the New York Yankees Foundation. The softball game will feature celebrities and athletes alike squaring off under the lights of Yankee Stadium, all in the name of charity. Participants will partake in the star-studded evening beginning with a red carpet, VIP reception, the softball game itself and a trophy presentation. Fans will be able to get in on the action by purchasing tickets at TicketMaster.com. General Admissions tickets start at $20. VIP Tickets with hospitality start at $500. For more information on VIP Experiences such as playing in the game and batgirl/batboy, please email Candy Crary at ccrary@pitcch.org.