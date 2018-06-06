Leslie Jones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tracy McGrady & More Added To CC Sabathia Celebrity Softball Game Roster

- By Bossip Staff
Participants include CC SabathiaFat JoeLeslie JonesMariano RiveraTracy McGradyGiancarlo StantonJen SelterDascha Polanco, Tiki BarberA Boogie wit da HoodieJadakissMichael RapaportAmar’e StoudemireVictor Cruz, Armando Riesco, The Kid MeroDesus NiceQuincy EnunwaJorge & Laura PosadaDavid DiehlCharles OakleySharlee JeterJohnny Damon and more…

 

CC Sabathia will host a Celebrity Softball Game on Thursday, June 28 at 6:30 pm at Yankee Stadium. All proceeds from the event benefit the PitCCh In Foundation and the New York Yankees Foundation. The softball game will feature celebrities and athletes alike squaring off under the lights of Yankee Stadium, all in the name of charity. Participants will partake in the star-studded evening beginning with a red carpet, VIP reception, the softball game itself and a trophy presentation. Fans will be able to get in on the action by purchasing tickets at TicketMaster.com. General Admissions tickets start at $20. VIP Tickets with hospitality start at $500. For more information on VIP Experiences such as playing in the game and batgirl/batboy, please email Candy Crary at ccrary@pitcch.org.

