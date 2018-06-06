You Aren’t Listening: Eagles Baller Malcolm Jenkins Sends Silent Message When Asked About White House Visit [Video]

Image via Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Malcolm Jenkins Uses Flashcards To Deliver Social Justice Message

Malcolm Jenkins has done a lot of talking lately. He’s done cable news interviews, radio interviews, social media videos and everything in between in an attempt to get people to listen to the message about social justice, prison reform and unfair treatment of people of color.

He’s tired of talking. He’s going to try another approach. Flash cards.

*raises Black fist*