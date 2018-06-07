Twin Stand-ins, Grinding And Vows, Oh My: Beyonce And Her Lil Husband’s On The Run II Tour Opening Night Broke The Internet

By Bossip Staff
The On The Run Tour Shatters Twitter

Last night was the moment we’ve been waiting for. Beyonce and Jay-Z returned with the sequel to their On The Run tour and they did not disappoint. Here’s a running list of things that happened:

– The had pics of the twins who may not be THEIR actual twins but stunt doubles instead(?!)
– They posted a video renewing their vows
– Beyonce Twerked all over her man
– Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce.

And finally:

Beyonce.

So we definitely got a memorable and unforgettable concert. So much so that just the clips shattered Twitter. Take a look at some of the moments and peep the Hive losing their damn minds.

