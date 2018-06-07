Twin Stand-ins, Grinding And Vows, Oh My: Beyonce And Her Lil Husband’s On The Run II Tour Opening Night Broke The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
The On The Run Tour Shatters Twitter
Last night was the moment we’ve been waiting for. Beyonce and Jay-Z returned with the sequel to their On The Run tour and they did not disappoint. Here’s a running list of things that happened:
– The had pics of the twins who may not be THEIR actual twins but stunt doubles instead(?!)
– They posted a video renewing their vows
– Beyonce Twerked all over her man
– Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce.
And finally:
Beyonce.
So we definitely got a memorable and unforgettable concert. So much so that just the clips shattered Twitter. Take a look at some of the moments and peep the Hive losing their damn minds.