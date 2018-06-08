Cavs In 7? Sad Bron’s Struggly Squad Is Down 3-0 (AGAIN) & The Jokes Haven’t Stopped Flying

“hey you coming back next season right?” “i’m good luv, enjoy.” pic.twitter.com/58EcTMJARt — A. Major 🇧🇸 (@therealamajor) June 7, 2018

Cleveland’s 3-0 Deficit Is Shattering Twitter

There’s two types of people in this world: Those who expect Golden State to sweep Cleveland tonight and those who STILL think Bron can bring the Cavs back from the dead. Either way, the Cavs are in deeeeeep trouble and Twitter is already in shambles.

LeBron down 3-0 starting to see the writing on the wall. pic.twitter.com/OBBJiboyHr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Cleveland’s 3-0 deficit on the flip.