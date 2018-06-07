Jesus Take The Wheel: Teen Girl Learning How To Drive Strikes And Kills Two In Parking Lot

Teenager Investigated After Hitting Two Men In Parking Lot

A teenager learning how to drive has sadly claimed the lives of two men after making an awful mistake. The unidentified girl was driving with her mother and two others when the tragedy occurred in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

“She was navigating into a parking spot and made a mistake,” Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overswise told WPVI. “The vehicle lunged forward striking two men who were seated at the wall of the Dollar [Tree] store.

Authorities said a 50-year-old man died at the scene after getting hit by the SUV, and that a second 50-year-old man died after being transported to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, according to FOX29.