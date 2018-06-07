Racist Fare: Black Woman Called N-Word, Sprayed With Sriracha And Hit With Bottle For Pay Food Trucker With Coins

Image via Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Black Woman Called N-Word And Assaulted By Food Truck Owner

Food trucks are usually a quick and a delicious way to get a meal, but in the case of this halal cart in Portland, Oregon, it’s a quick and disgusting way to get assaulted and berated with epithets.

Carlotta Washington was spending her hard-earned coins, literally, at Islam Elmasry’s food truck and was met with hatred. She was called a “ni**er”, hit in the head with a Gatorade bottle and sprayed with Sriracha all because she tried to pay with quarters, nickels and dimes.

Just so you know, the cops did come and Elmasry was arrested and charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault according to NYDailyNews.

Flip the page over to see video of the incident.