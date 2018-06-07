Bag $ecured: Prison Bae Jeremy Meeks And Billionairess Chloe Green Welcome Baby Boy

Jeremy Meeks Welcomes Child With Chloe Green

Congratulations. Jeremy Meeks, of mugshot fame, just welcomed a healthy baby boy with his filthy rich girlfriend Chloe Green. Jeremy shared the news on instagram last night. Jayden Meeks-Green was born on May 29th.

We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green.

Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy

Please. Much love Jeremy & Chloe

Meeks already has one biological son, Jeremy Meeks Jr., 9, with his estranged wife of eight years and a second step-child. In March, TMZ reported that the separated couple came up with an agreement that Jeremy would pay child support.

Melissa’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells us, “We are pleased that we were able to get Melissa child support in an amount 25% above legal guidelines. And the parties have worked together to come up with a reasonable child custody and visitation schedule, as parents should.”

The couple separated last summer and ever since, the felonious model has been on Chloe’s hip, . It seems like they may actually withstand the test of time…maybe it’s time to jump the broom soon? Hit the flip for more of the happy parents.