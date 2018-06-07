She’s Got A Type: Lindsey Vonn Steps Out With Her New Partner In Swirl, NHL Player P.K. Subban

Lindsay Vonn Dating Hockey Player P.K. Subban

What better place than the Country Music Awards for Tiger Woods’ ex, Lindsey Vonn to let the world know she’s moved on with one of profssional hockey’s few black faces? Vonn and P.K. Subban put their swirl status on display in Nashville and it looks like things may be hotter than the city’s famous fried chicken…

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively of the pair, both of whom presented at the CMTs. “They held hands down the carpet, and when they weren’t, he had his hand on the small of her back and she was giving him puppy dog eyes,” the source added. “Very cute.”

This is definitely one of those stories you gotta file under ‘if you care’ BUT we did think it was ironic that Lindsey loves a brother who plays a non-traditional sport.