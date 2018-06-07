And The F Is For…FINALLY! Lil Wayne Strikes $10,000,000 Deal In Birdman, Universal Legal Battle

Birdman Gets Lil Wayne The Money He Owes Him

The legal battle between Lil Wayne and his pop-pop Birdman has been going on FOREVER, but it’s finally figured out.

Weezy originally sued Birdman’s Cash Money Records, to have his record deal tossed. He accused the label of owing him tens of millions of dollars, including an $8 million advance for “Tha Carter V,” plus $2 million once the album was finished.

Now here’s the agreement: The Blast reports that Universal handed over $10 Million to Weezy F. Baby. In exchange, they received the rights to put out Tha Carter V, which they’re happy about. They feel like they will recoup all of the money back in streams and sales. Birdman didn’t have to give up a penny to his son in the deal. Instead, he had to trash Lil Wayne’s Cash Money contract.

Everyone’s happy! Are you ready to listen to that Carter V, or nah?