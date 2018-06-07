Leaps For Joy: Alice Johnson Talks Moment She Ran Out Prison Into Arms Of Loved Ones [Video]
Alicia Johnson was originally sentenced to life for a first time, non-violent drug offense. Now she is free, this is real joy…
Alice Johnson visited the Today Show this morning as well, with her daughter Catina Scales to describe that moment. Hit the flip.
“It was for just a moment: shock. Just to see my family there, I knew I had walked out of the door. My heart was leaping.”
Alice spoke to Anderson Cooper right after he release and thanked Trump and Kim Kardashian for helping her be released after 22 years.