Privately Precious: BeyBey And Hubby Hov Had The Whole World Fooled Thinking They Saw Their Twins

We’ve been punked! Just when you thought you were looking at the preciousness that is Sir and Rumi Carter it turns out Bey and Jay used some other kids to stand in.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not showcase twins Rumi and Sir on their On the Run II tour, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Us Weekly confirmed that the babies in the video are not Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins ❤️ 💙#OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/MlPnV8lo0L — On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018

What about this shot though? What sense would it make to have stand-ins at a vow renewal? But why use fake babies in one set of photos and real ones in another?

What’s the verdict on this? Is they is or is they ain’t Bey’s babies?

