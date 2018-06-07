Privately Precious: BeyBey And Hubby Hov Had The Whole World Fooled Thinking They Saw Their Twins

- By Bossip Staff
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles perform on stage during the "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

We’ve been punked! Just when you thought you were looking at the preciousness that is Sir and Rumi Carter it turns out Bey and Jay used some other kids to stand in.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not showcase twins Rumi and Sir on their On the Run II tour, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Us Weekly confirmed that the babies in the video are not Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children.

What about this shot though? What sense would it make to have stand-ins at a vow renewal? But why use fake babies in one set of photos and real ones in another?

What’s the verdict on this? Is they is or is they ain’t Bey’s babies?

Better view of the twins 🙌💞

Omg omg sharkiesha! #Beyonce #RumiCarter

There’s a really strong case for these being the real twins

What do you think about Bey and Jay using stand-ins for their kids?

