Chest Puppies And Smooches: Bow Wow Gets Touchy Feely With Kiyomi In ATL [Photos]

Seen On The Scene: Bow Wow And Kiyomi In ATL

Bow Wow seems to be in a much better mood in real life than he’s been on the internet. The young legend took his girlfriend Kiyomi to kick it with JD at Atlanta’s Tongue and Groove on Monday. The couple was full of smiles and sharing PDA an insider told us.

Aren’t they cute?

Bow backed off Kiyomi for a moment and she got to show off her banging bawdyyyyy. Hit the flip to see.