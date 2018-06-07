How YOU Doin?! Wendy Williams Poses For New Photos Looking Like A ‘Hot Topic’—But People Shadily Say THIS

Wendy Williams Poses For New Photo Shoot

Wendy Williams recently posed for new photos and the controversial talk show host is looking better than ever.

Celebrity photographer Robert Ector recently shot Williams in a series of glamorous head and baaawdy shots that made Wendy watchers say, “How you doin?!”

Not everyone was pleased with the photos, however, and several folks pointed out that there was some photoshop sorcery going on—especially around Wendy’s size 11 feet.

Lmaoooo they photoshopped #WendyWilliams so new feet 💀💀💀💀 the photoshopped game just went through the roof ‼️ I. Am. Done. pic.twitter.com/ycMrfaJJPj — Meka💋 (@____PiNK__) June 7, 2018

Wendy Williams girl you good in this picture but baaaaby who you tryna fool we know them feet ARE NOT yours! 😩💀😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDDuYIHszO — Hollywood (@That_Guy_Trei) June 7, 2018

Sit down haters!

