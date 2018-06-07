How YOU Doin?! Wendy Williams Poses For New Photos Looking Like A ‘Hot Topic’—But People Shadily Say THIS
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Wendy Williams Poses For New Photo Shoot
Wendy Williams recently posed for new photos and the controversial talk show host is looking better than ever.
Celebrity photographer Robert Ector recently shot Williams in a series of glamorous head and baaawdy shots that made Wendy watchers say, “How you doin?!”
Not everyone was pleased with the photos, however, and several folks pointed out that there was some photoshop sorcery going on—especially around Wendy’s size 11 feet.
Sit down haters!
What do YOU think about Wendy Williams’ new photo shoot; doesn’t she look great???