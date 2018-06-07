New Movie Alert! Poster For Upcoming Film “City Of Lies” Released

The new poster has been released for the upcoming film CITY OF LIES. The film, starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker, explores the alleged cover-up of the murder of Biggie Smalls.

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious and unsolved cases in recent time, CITY OF LIES is a provocative thriller revealing a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of The Notorious B.I.G. shortly following the death of Tupac. L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole (Johnny Depp) has spent years trying to solve his biggest case, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. “Jack” Jackson (Forest Whitaker), a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies. Relentless in their hunt, these two determined men threaten to uncover the conspiracy and crack the foundation of the L.A.P.D. and an entire city.

Cast: Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker

Directed by: Brad Furman

Check out the official trailer here!